Bolivia May Purchase Drones, Boats From Iran To Patrol Borders - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 03:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Bolivia and Iran have signed an agreement under which the country can purchase drones and boats from Tehran to patrol the borders to fight drug trafficking and smuggling, El Deber newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the Bolivian Defense Ministry.

In addition, the agreement covers cooperation in the field of cyber and nanotechnologies, the report read.

However, Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo noted that the agreements with Iran did not provide for the supply of weapons, the newspaper reported.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by the defense ministers of Iran and Bolivia on July 20.

In late June, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian law enforcement forces Brig. Gen. Ahmad-Reza Radan said that Iran is one of the world leaders in the fight against drugs, and noted that the drug problem is global, so Tehran is ready to share its experience with other states.

