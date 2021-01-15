UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Preparing Infrastructure For Deliveries Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Official

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

Bolivia Preparing Infrastructure for Deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Official

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Bolivia is currently boosting its infrastructure to prepare it for the deliveries of Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus called Sputnik V, Deputy Health Minister Alvaro Terrazas said.

On December 30, Bolivia's Health Supply Center (CEASS) said it had reached an agreement with Russia on the deliveries of 5.5 million doses of Sputnik V to the Latin American nation.

"We have a budget ...

that includes new refrigerators with big space so that they could store the vaccine doses," Terrazas said on late Thursday, as quoted by the ministry's bulletin.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 92.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.98 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has confirmed about 180,000 coronavirus cases so far, with more than 9,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Russia Budget Bolivia March December Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

2 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

3 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

4 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.