LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Bolivia is currently boosting its infrastructure to prepare it for the deliveries of Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus called Sputnik V, Deputy Health Minister Alvaro Terrazas said.

On December 30, Bolivia's Health Supply Center (CEASS) said it had reached an agreement with Russia on the deliveries of 5.5 million doses of Sputnik V to the Latin American nation.

"We have a budget ...

that includes new refrigerators with big space so that they could store the vaccine doses," Terrazas said on late Thursday, as quoted by the ministry's bulletin.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 92.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.98 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Bolivia has confirmed about 180,000 coronavirus cases so far, with more than 9,000 fatalities.