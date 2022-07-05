UrduPoint.com

Bomb Kills Two Peacekeepers In Northern Mali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Bomb kills two peacekeepers in northern Mali

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five were seriously injured Tuesday when their vehicle struck a bomb in northern Mali, the UN mission said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five were seriously injured Tuesday when their vehicle struck a bomb in northern Mali, the UN mission said.

"This morning, an armoured vehicle in a MINUSMA supply convoy hit a mine on the Tessalit-Gao highway," MINUSMA said.

An official with the UN mission said both fatalities were Egyptian.

The injured were evacuated after a rapid intervention force was sent to the scene, the mission said in a statement.

"MINUSMA strongly condemns this attack, which may constitute a war crime under international law, and notes with concern the frequent use by terrorist groups of improvised explosive devices to cripple the mission's operations and impede the return to peace and stability," it said.

"Mines and improvised explosive devices in Mali affect UN personnel, Malian defence and security forces and the communities we serve without distinction." MINUSMA -- the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali -- is one of the UN's biggest peacekeeping operations, and one of its most dangerous.

It says 177 of its troops have died from hostile acts, including four in June. Eight peacekeepers were injured by a mine in the Timbuktu region on June 23.

MINUSMA's full complement includes 13,289 military personnel and 1,920 police.

The force's mandate was extended by the UN Security Council for 12 months on June 29.

However, it will be without French air support, which has been refused by Mali, whose ruling junta is at odds with France.

Jihadists joined a regional insurgency in northern Mali in 2012, and then extended their campaign to the centre of the country and neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of civilians have died, more than two million have fled their homes, and economic damage to countries that are among the poorest in the world has been severe.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist World Police United Nations France Vehicle Died Mali Timbuktu Burkina Faso Niger May June From Million

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan summons Punjab Chi ..

Election Commission of Pakistan summons Punjab Chief Minister over code violatio ..

15 minutes ago
 What next for Putin in Ukraine fight?

What next for Putin in Ukraine fight?

15 minutes ago
 UN's 2030 development agenda to end poverty on rac ..

UN's 2030 development agenda to end poverty on racial equality, non-discriminati ..

15 minutes ago
 Punjab by-polls: Notices served on violations of c ..

Punjab by-polls: Notices served on violations of code of conduct

15 minutes ago
 Wildfire threatens major Greek olive grove

Wildfire threatens major Greek olive grove

19 minutes ago
 Sudan civilians reject army offer as 'ruse', urge ..

Sudan civilians reject army offer as 'ruse', urge more protests

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.