UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bombardier Sells Regional Jet Division To Mitsubishi For $550 Mn

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:31 PM

Bombardier sells regional jet division to Mitsubishi for $550 mn

Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier is effectively exiting the commercial airline manufacturing sector with the sale of its CRJ Series regional jet program

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Canadian aerospace firm Bombardier is effectively exiting the commercial airline manufacturing sector with the sale of its CRJ Series regional jet program.

Announced Tuesday, the deal would transfer the program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which has been seeking to break into aviation, for $550 million.

Bombardier also recently sold its new medium-range C Series jetliners to Airbus, which renamed the line A220, and its Q Series turboprop line to a Canadian investment fund.

The sale of the 75- to 100-seat CRJ line -- along with its service and support networks in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto as well as Bridgeport, West Virginia and Tucson, Arizona -- is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

In a statement, Bombardier said Mitsubishi will also assume liabilities totalling $200 million, and take over all maintenance, support, refurbishment, marketing and sales activities for the aircrafts.

Mitsubishi President Seiji Izumisawa said the CRJ program will complement the development and production of its SpaceJet family of commercial jets as the company aims to grow its aviation business.

Formerly known as MRJ, the SpaceJet regional aircraft's development has suffered several years of delays and the company is still seeking certification to fly the plane before its first deliveries scheduled for late 2020.

First announced more than a decade ago, the Mitsubishi Regional Jet was to be the first commercial passenger aircraft in nearly half a century -- and the first jet airplane -- to be developed in Japan.

- End of a 'transformation' - "This transaction (with Bombardier) represents one of the most important steps in our strategic journey to build a strong, global aviation capability," Izumisawa said, and a "significant step in our growth strategy.

" The sale of Bombardier's money-losing CRJ line, meanwhile, marks the end of an era for the company and for Canada after a three-decade expansion into the aviation sector that began when Bombardier bought Canadair from the Canadian government in 1986.

More than 1,900 CRJ aircraft have been sold or ordered since then.

But CRJ sales have slowed to a trickle in recent years with only a handful of new orders, and the line was arguably neglected as Bombardier poured resources into the development of the larger C Series jetliner to go head-to-head against giants Airbus and Boeing.

Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said the transaction represents "the completion of Bombardier's aerospace transformation." The Canadian company, he said, would now focus on its global rail business and its last remaining niche aircraft -- business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global brands.

Bombardier committed in 2015 to a five-year restructuring, which has already led to thousands of job cuts worldwide and massive loans and grants from the Quebec and Canadian governments.

The CRJ sale came as a shock to some. Bellemare had said in November he hoped to hold onto the line, which competes with Brazil's Embraer.

Its CRJ production facility in Mirabel, Quebec will remain with Bombardier, and the Canadian company will continue to supply components and spare parts for the CRJ as well as assemble them on behalf of Mitsubishi until a current CRJ backlog is cleared in the second half of 2020.

Related Topics

Century Business Canada Company Job Sale Toronto Virginia Bridgeport Tucson Brazil Japan November 2015 2020 Family All From Government Mitsubishi Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly approves 43 demands for grants

2 minutes ago

Italy beat China to reach Women's World Cup quarte ..

2 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Futile, Insu ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vows launching mass contact ..

2 minutes ago

Death Toll in Libya Clashes Exceeds 730 - UN Healt ..

17 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Welcomes Russian Delegatio ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.