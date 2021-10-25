Borrell Calls on All Stakeholders in Sudan to Resume Transition Process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The European Union is following the developments in Sudan with concern and calls on all the sides to put the transition process back on track, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Following with utmost concern ongoing events in #Sudan. The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process," Borrell wrote on Twitter.