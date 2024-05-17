China To Cut Individual Housing Provident Fund Loan Rates By 0.25 Percentage Points
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 06:57 PM
China will cut the loan rates of individual housing provident fund by 0.25 percentage points, the central bank announced Friday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) China will cut the loan rates of individual housing provident fund by 0.25 percentage points, the central bank announced Friday.
Starting May 18, the interest rate of first-home loans that mature within or at five years will be set at 2.35 percent, while the over-five-year rate will be slashed to 2.
85 percent, the People's Bank of China said on its website.
For second-home purchases, the interest rate of loans that mature within or at five years will be no lower than 2.775 percent, while the over-five-year rate will be no lower than 3.325 percent.
The housing provident fund is a long-term housing savings plan made up of compulsory monthly deposits by both employers and employees. It can only be used by employees for house-related expenses.
Recent Stories
JWG formed to streamline process to enforce ITGO No 1 of 2024
CM Secretariat issues circular clarifying authorized staff
State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 809.7 billion into market
DC Kohat crackdown on unsanitary conditions, encroachments
Russian northeast offensive pushes on as Putin blames Kyiv
Attempts underway to repeat 1987-like situation in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti
Police detain golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course
RMC retains overall trophy by securing 90 points in 2nd RMI Sports Gala
KP govt begins wheat procurement from Punjab farmers
Short-term inflation eases further by 1.06 percent
Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste
UoP NCEG dept to organize Earth Science Pakistan conference at Bara Gali
More Stories From World
-
Russian northeast offensive pushes on as Putin blames Kyiv10 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM has new surgery, condition 'still very serious'60 minutes ago
-
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier1 hour ago
-
Golf world no. 1 Scheffler detained outside PGA course: US media2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill Hezbollah fighter, two children: group, official media2 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation & harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia2 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia2 hours ago
-
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations2 hours ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan3 hours ago
-
Energy transition risks critical mineral shortage: IEA3 hours ago
-
Russia attacked Kharkiv region to stop shelling: Putin3 minutes ago
-
Three footballers in Australia's top tier charged in betting scandal3 hours ago