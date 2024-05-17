Toshiba To Cut Up To 4,000 Jobs In Japan
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Troubled Japanese industrial giant Toshiba said Thursday that it plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs domestically as part of a restructuring programme.
The announcement follows the delisting of the firm's shares in December after being taken private by a consortium in the wake of multiple crises.
The headcount reduction will be achieved by November by offering employees aged over 50 who meet specific criteria voluntary early retirement.
"It was a tough decision for the management to make. But we believe these measures are essential to putting Toshiba back on the trajectory of recovery and growth," a company spokeswoman told AFP without wishing to be named.
Large-scale layoffs are rare in Japan but such use of early retirement schemes or voluntary redundancy has risen sharply.
The firm also said it is targeting operating profit of 380 billion Yen ($2.5 billion) and a return on sales of 10 percent in fiscal 2026, Bloomberg news reported.
It will move also head office functions from Tokyo's Hamamatsucho area to Kawasaki outside the Japanese capital in the first half of fiscal 2025.
Toshiba traces its roots back to 1875 and evolved into a vast conglomerate in the 20th century synonymous with Japan's postwar economic revival.
The firm became a household name in Japan and beyond, making everything from early laptop computers, elevators and nuclear power stations to microchips.
But it has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years, including a huge accounting scandal in 2015 and billions of Dollars in losses from US nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse.
Pressure from activist shareholders and a takeover offer from private equity group CVC prompted aborted attempts to split the company first into three, and then into two.
Finally, Toshiba's board accepted in March 2023 the takeover bid worth around $14 billion by the consortium that included around 20 Japanese banks and other firms.
Its shares were then delisted in December after more than 70 years being traded on the Tokyo bourse.
The saga was closely watched in business circles for clues about what could become of other huge, diversified conglomerates in Japan and elsewhere.
Recent Stories
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Energy transition risks critical mineral shortage: IEA16 minutes ago
-
Three footballers in Australia's top tier charged in betting scandal46 minutes ago
-
UN has got only 12% of funds sought for war-wracked Sudan55 minutes ago
-
11 ‘Advanced Caravans’ comprising 2,177 Pakistani Hujjaj leave Madinah for Makkah55 minutes ago
-
Mauritanian President visits Prophet’s Holy Mosque55 minutes ago
-
'As long as it takes': Georgia's Gen Z leading street protests55 minutes ago
-
China Focus: China's museums bring collections to life via creative products56 minutes ago
-
Panama's president-elect unveils most cabinet picks1 hour ago
-
Digital technologies restore looks of 2,200-year-old woman1 hour ago
-
Saudi Pulse volunteer program for pediatric cardiac surgery conducts 89 operations in Hadhramaut, Ye ..1 hour ago
-
2024 Para Athletics World Championships kick off in Japan's Kobe1 hour ago
-
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting1 hour ago