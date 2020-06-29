UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Reports 552 Virus Fatalities, 267 Die In Mexico

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:59 PM

Brazil reports 552 virus fatalities, 267 die in Mexico

Brazil reported 552 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, while 267 more patients died in Mexico over the past 24 hours

BUENOS AIRES / ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil reported 552 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, while 267 more patients died in Mexico over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Brazil now stands at 57,622, and the number of cases has reached 1,344,143, with 30,476 additions since Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

With over 271,000 cases, Brazil's most populous city, Sao Paulo, remains the hardest-hit area of the country.

The death toll in Mexico reached 26,648, with 267 more fatalities, according to the Health Ministry data.

The number of cases surged to 216,852, with 4,050 additions in the last 24 hours.

Mexico confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 501,000 people worldwide, with over 10.14 million confirmed cases and more than 5.14 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Russia China Died Sao Paulo Wuhan Brazil Mexico March December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anti Terrorism Court adjourns PTV, Parliament atta ..

23 minutes ago

SI Shahid, Security Guard Iftikhar lost life durin ..

24 minutes ago

Poland's Duda, Trzaskowski Advance to 2nd Round of ..

24 minutes ago

Seven dead, eight injured brought to SMBB Trauma C ..

24 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme sets new target to ..

24 minutes ago

PTI members standing with ideology of Imran Khan: ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.