UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Regulator Announces Cancellation Of Indian Vaccine Covaxin Trials

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

Brazilian Regulator Announces Cancellation of Indian Vaccine Covaxin Trials

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa canceled clinical trials of Indian vaccine Covaxin after the manufacturer informed it about the change of a local partner, none of the volunteers received it.

"The termination of the company's permit to present the vaccine in the country makes it impossible to comply with the rules governing the conduct of clinical trials of vaccines," according to a statement on the agency's website.

Anvisa earlier suspended clinical trials of Covaxin after the manufacturer announced the change of a local partner.

Brazilian volunteers did not have time to administer the vaccine.

The purchase of this Indian coronavirus vaccine is accompanied by scandals in Brazil. The country's Ministry of Health decided to suspend the contract due to possible procurement violations. Brazil's Supreme Federal Court authorized an investigation into the country's President Jair Bolsonaro in connection with the purchase of the vaccine at an inflated price.

Related Topics

India Company Price Brazil Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

9 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

8 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

8 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

8 hours ago

Security arrangements for Muharram in Sindh review ..

8 hours ago

US in Touch With Tunisian Leaders, Worried About U ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.