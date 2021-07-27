Brazilian Regulator Announces Cancellation of Indian Vaccine Covaxin Trials

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa canceled clinical trials of Indian vaccine Covaxin after the manufacturer informed it about the change of a local partner, none of the volunteers received it.

"The termination of the company's permit to present the vaccine in the country makes it impossible to comply with the rules governing the conduct of clinical trials of vaccines," according to a statement on the agency's website.

Anvisa earlier suspended clinical trials of Covaxin after the manufacturer announced the change of a local partner.

Brazilian volunteers did not have time to administer the vaccine.

The purchase of this Indian coronavirus vaccine is accompanied by scandals in Brazil. The country's Ministry of Health decided to suspend the contract due to possible procurement violations. Brazil's Supreme Federal Court authorized an investigation into the country's President Jair Bolsonaro in connection with the purchase of the vaccine at an inflated price.