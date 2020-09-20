Brest Police Used Carbine With Flashbang Cartridge for Warning Shot Amid Rally - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Security forces in the Belarusian city of Brest used a carbine with a flashbang cartridge during the ongoing anti-government rally to fire a warning shot to prevent attacks on police officers, Olga Chemodanova, a spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, a video showing a police officer firing a warning shot into the air during an opposition rally appeared in media and Telegram channels. According to media, the video was shot in Brest, where the unauthorized protest against the outcome of the presidential election in Belarus is currently taking place.

"Not a weapon was used, but special equipment ” a carbine with a flashbang cartridge ” to deter and prevent attacks on the police," Chemodanova said, stressing that the forces fired a warning shot into the air.