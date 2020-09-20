UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brest Police Used Carbine With Flashbang Cartridge For Warning Shot Amid Rally - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

Brest Police Used Carbine With Flashbang Cartridge for Warning Shot Amid Rally - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Security forces in the Belarusian city of Brest used a carbine with a flashbang cartridge during the ongoing anti-government rally to fire a warning shot to prevent attacks on police officers, Olga Chemodanova, a spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, a video showing a police officer firing a warning shot into the air during an opposition rally appeared in media and Telegram channels. According to media, the video was shot in Brest, where the unauthorized protest against the outcome of the presidential election in Belarus is currently taking place.

"Not a weapon was used, but special equipment ” a carbine with a flashbang cartridge ” to deter and prevent attacks on the police," Chemodanova said, stressing that the forces fired a warning shot into the air.

Related Topics

Election Firing Fire Protest Police Interior Ministry Brest Belarus Sunday Media Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

7 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

37 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

1 hour ago

SPSAâ€™s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

3 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to MalÃ©, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.