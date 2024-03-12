Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday Brussels was recommending member states open formal membership talks with Bosnia, in the latest move towards expanding the bloc in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow's war on its neighbour has reinvigorated the EU's drive to enlarge in eastern and central Europe, with its 27 current member states agreeing in December to start talks on joining with Ukraine and Moldova.

Balkan country Bosnia been an official candidate for membership since 2022 but needed to implement a string of major reforms before getting the green light on negotiations with the EU.

Von der Leyen told the European Parliament that Bosnia "is showing that it can deliver on its membership criteria, and on its citizens' aspiration to be part of our family".

"This is the reason that we will decide to recommend to the Council to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"

The EU executive was to formally present its latest report on Bosnia's progress later on Tuesday, ahead of an EU leaders' summit next week seen as the last chance for Bosnia to open negotiations before June's European elections.

All 27 EU member states will have to agree to the move before negotiations can be launched.

While cautioning that "more progress is necessary to join our union," von der Leyen said that "Bosnia and Herzegovina has taken impressive steps towards us."

"More progress has been achieved in just over a year than in over a decade," von der Leyen told lawmakers in Strasbourg.

She said Bosnia was now "fully aligned" with the EU's foreign and security policy, was improving its management of migration flows, and adopting laws to combat both money laundering and terrorist financing.