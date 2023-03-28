UrduPoint.com

Bulgaria, US Westinghouse, French EDF To Cooperate On New Nuclear Reactors - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Bulgaria, US Westinghouse, French EDF to Cooperate on New Nuclear Reactors - Reports

Bulgaria will sign contracts on the building of two nuclear power units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with US company Westinghouse and on the construction of two units at the new Belene NPP with France's Electricite de France (EDF), Bulgarian media reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Energy Minister Elenko Bozhkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Bulgaria will sign contracts on the building of two nuclear power units at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with US company Westinghouse and on the construction of two units at the new Belene NPP with France's Electricite de France (EDF), Bulgarian media reported on Tuesday, citing Deputy Energy Minister Elenko Bozhkov.

The Bulgarian official told journalists that the government and Westinghouse were planning to sign an engineering contract on the building of two AP 1000 reactors at the Kozloduy NPP, with the talks between the parties being at "a very advanced stage" and the units expected to be ready by 2045.

In turn, the contract between Bulgaria and France's EDF will cover the construction of two units with a capacity of 1,000 MW at the Belene NPP, using French technologies, the Bulgarian news Agency (BTA) reported, citing Bozhkov. Under the contract, the French company will help Bulgaria build the units using Russian equipment for VVER-1000 reactors, BTA added.

A delegation of EDF specialists will travel to Bulgaria in April to meet with caretaker Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov and visit the site of the Belene NPP project to assess the available equipment and existing infrastructure, according to the deputy minister.

In late December, the Kozloduy NPP and Westinghouse signed an agreement on nuclear fuel supply.

Kozloduy, Bulgaria's only nuclear power plant, was built with the active participation of the Soviet Union and put into operation in 1974. It is one of the largest NPPs in Eastern Europe, but in 2006, Bulgaria was forced to shut down the first four power units of this plant, which operated older VVER-440 reactors, in order to fulfill requirements for joining the European Union. At present, the nuclear power plant is operating the fifth and sixth units built by the Soviet Union using VVER-1000 reactors with an installed electrical power capacity of 1,000 MW each.

The initial site works for the Belene NPP began in 2008. However, the project faced financial problems and was suspended in 2012. However, the Bulgarian government stated in January that it intended to build four new nuclear power units by 2045, including two at the Belene NPP.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear France European Union Company Visit Bulgaria SITE January April December Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK st ..

MoU to provide 1,500 Google scholarships to AJK students signed

27 minutes ago
 Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" in U ..

Pentagon Chief Says MQ-9 Reapers "Unfeasible" in Ukraine

28 minutes ago
 Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubl ..

Russia Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Worth 7.8Bln Rubles Maturing in 2035 - Finance ..

28 minutes ago
 EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next ..

EU Says Kosovar, Serbian Officials Will Meet Next Week to Discuss Normalization ..

28 minutes ago
 Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Wea ..

Estonia Donates 'Scraps' to Ukraine to Get New Weapons at EU Expense - Reports

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cros ..

Pakistan making all-out efforts to facilitate cross-border movement of monthly 3 ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.