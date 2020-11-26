UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burkina's Kabore Pledges Dialogue After Election Victory

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:01 PM

Burkina's Kabore pledges dialogue after election victory

Burkina Faso President President Roch Marc Christian Kabore vowed Thursday to strengthen dialogue in his troubled country after gaining a landslide victory in his bid for a second five-year term

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso President President Roch Marc Christian Kabore vowed Thursday to strengthen dialogue in his troubled country after gaining a landslide victory in his bid for a second five-year term.

"I will deploy all my efforts so that through continuous consultation, through dialogue... we can work together for peace and development," he said at his party's headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou.

"We are all Burkinabe, seeking to build a better Burkina Faso together," he said.

Related Topics

Ouagadougou Burkina Faso Christian All

Recent Stories

Sweden expects to reach virus peak in mid-December ..

1 minute ago

One COVID-19 patient dies, 65 more cases reported ..

1 minute ago

MS inaugurates Interventional Cardiac Unit in LU h ..

1 minute ago

Violation of COVID-19 SOPs causes closure of sever ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report on girl's molestation

5 minutes ago

Pakistan joins Digital Cooperation Organization, l ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.