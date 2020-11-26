Burkina Faso President President Roch Marc Christian Kabore vowed Thursday to strengthen dialogue in his troubled country after gaining a landslide victory in his bid for a second five-year term

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso President President Roch Marc Christian Kabore vowed Thursday to strengthen dialogue in his troubled country after gaining a landslide victory in his bid for a second five-year term.

"I will deploy all my efforts so that through continuous consultation, through dialogue... we can work together for peace and development," he said at his party's headquarters in the capital Ouagadougou.

"We are all Burkinabe, seeking to build a better Burkina Faso together," he said.