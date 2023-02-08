UrduPoint.com

Bus Crashes Into Montreal Day Care, Seriously Injuring Children

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

A bus that crashed into a day care center in a Montreal suburb Monday left eight people seriously injured, including children, authorities told AFP

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A bus that crashed into a day care center in a Montreal suburb Monday left eight people seriously injured, including children, authorities told AFP.

Police did not immediately share the cause of the crash, though parents who witnessed the collision said it looked like it could have been on purpose.

"I helped subdue the driver who got off the bus," one father told Radio Canada, crying. His wife said the man was "half undressed" and both saw him "rush deliberately into the daycare.

" The bus driver is under arrest, according to Quebec Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel, with police investigating whether the crash was intentional.

Several children became trapped under the vehicle after it slammed into the building at around 8:30 am (1330 GMT), officials said.

"We count at the moment eight seriously injured," emergency services official Marianne Lessard told AFP, even as rescue operations continued.

Victims were taken to Sainte-Justine hospital, which confirmed several were severely injured.

Related Topics

Injured Police Canada Driver Vehicle Wife Man Share

Recent Stories

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major Gene ..

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas visits SITE As ..

2 minutes ago
 Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati pr ..

Arada opens first Manbat Shop for fresh Emirati produce in Sharjah

14 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugura ..

Deputy Commissioner Rabiaya Siyal Larkana inaugurates book fair

13 minutes ago
 Sunak Says UK Will Continue to Support Ukraine to ..

Sunak Says UK Will Continue to Support Ukraine to Ensure Military Victory in 202 ..

14 minutes ago
 Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to a ..

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to add 10,000 MW hydel electricity ..

14 minutes ago
 2 of 6 injured in Okara fireworks factory fire, di ..

2 of 6 injured in Okara fireworks factory fire, die in Lahore

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.