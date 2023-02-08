Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

A bus that crashed into a day care center in a Montreal suburb Monday left eight people seriously injured, including children, authorities told AFP

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A bus that crashed into a day care center in a Montreal suburb Monday left eight people seriously injured, including children, authorities told AFP.

Police did not immediately share the cause of the crash, though parents who witnessed the collision said it looked like it could have been on purpose.

"I helped subdue the driver who got off the bus," one father told Radio Canada, crying. His wife said the man was "half undressed" and both saw him "rush deliberately into the daycare.

" The bus driver is under arrest, according to Quebec Public Safety Minister Francois Bonnardel, with police investigating whether the crash was intentional.

Several children became trapped under the vehicle after it slammed into the building at around 8:30 am (1330 GMT), officials said.

"We count at the moment eight seriously injured," emergency services official Marianne Lessard told AFP, even as rescue operations continued.

Victims were taken to Sainte-Justine hospital, which confirmed several were severely injured.