UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cameroon's Anglophone Conflict Goes Back 100 Years

Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Cameroon's anglophone conflict goes back 100 years

The west African nation of Cameroon is plagued by near-daily clashes between security forces and anglophone separatists that can be traced back to its split between Britain and France 100 years ago

Yaound (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The west African nation of Cameroon is plagued by near-daily clashes between security forces and anglophone separatists that can be traced back to its split between Britain and France 100 years ago.

On Monday, Cameroon will begin a national dialogue to try and end the separatist conflict but rebel leaders have already refused to take part in the talks. Here is some background: - World War I split - Germany was stripped of its African colony of Kamerun after its 1918 World War I defeat when the League of Nations, the forerunner to the UN, split the territory between victors Britain and France.

Four-fifths went to France, becoming independent Cameroon in 1960.

The British portion, along the border with Nigeria, became independent in 1961.

A northern Muslim-majority section chose to join Nigeria while the remaining southern area was unified with Cameroon in a federation.

The Federal structure was scrapped in 1972 and the anglophone portion was annexed.

- English-speaking minority - Largely francophone Cameroon has 10 regions, two of which are mainly English-speaking: Northwest Region, whose capital is Bamenda, and Southwest Region with Buea as its capital.

They are home to around 14 percent of Cameroon's population of 23 million.

The two regions are permitted some self-governance and language rights, including bilingual schools. But many complain of francophone-favoured discrimination in education, the justice system and the economy.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Minority France Germany Buea Bamenda Split Cameroon Nigeria Turkish Lira Border World War Million

Recent Stories

Central African Republic exempts UAE citizens from ..

26 minutes ago

UK Defense Staff Chief Claims Country 'At War' Eve ..

26 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower as US-China trade row wei ..

36 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Foreign Minister

41 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz faces tricky search for partners de ..

46 minutes ago

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankrup ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.