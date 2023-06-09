Canada Pledges $51.1Mln for Counterterrorism, Peace, and Stabilization - Global Affairs

UrduPoint.com

Ottawa pledged C$69.5 million ($51.1 million) in funding for counterterrorism, peace and stabilization projects in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, Global Affairs Canada said on Friday

"During the meetings, Parliamentary Secretary Oliphant announced more than $69.5 million in funding for new and expanded counter-terrorism capacity-building projects, as well as peace and stabilization projects, in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs," Global Affairs statement reads.

Although the progress achieved by the Global Coalition is significant, Daesh is trying to replenish its effectives in the Middle East, the statement added, and further expand its influence and operations to Africa and Central Asia.

Some of the countries where the initiatives will be implemented are Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Jordan, Tunisia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The announcement was made by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Oliphant during his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to assist at the meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh (banned in Russia).

