Canada to Offer Loan of Up To $96Mln to Ukraine - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Canada will offer a loan of up to 120 million Canadian Dollars ($96 million) to help the Ukrainian economy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Canada will offer a loan of up to 120 million dollars to the government of Ukraine," Trudeau said. "This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience."

Ottawa is exploring additional options to provide financial and other support to Kiev, he added.