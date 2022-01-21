UrduPoint.com

Canada's Ontario To Begin Lifting COVID Restrictions On January 31 - Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Canada's Ontario to Begin Lifting COVID restrictions on January 31 - Premier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Ontario will begin easing restrictions that have been in place to stop the spread the Omicron variant, with certain limits slated to be lifted on January 31, Premier Doug Ford said in a press conference Thursday.

"Businesses return to 50 percent capacity on Jan 31," Ford said. "Arenas, concert venues and theatres are capped at 500. Moreover, indoor social gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoors gatherings of up to 25 will be permitted. If trends remain stable or improve, Ontario will move to the next step on Feb 21 and then March 14."

The percent positive has now dropped to 15.9 percent, Ford added, while new admissions to hospitals are starting to slow.

"And the health system workforce is stabilizing with more people coming back to work than calling in sick.

As I said, when necessary, additional measures were always intended to be time-limited. They were one more tool to blunt the spread of Omicron and protect our hospitals," he said.

Ford said health and government officials are easing restrictions because the evidence indicates that previous measures have been working. He also said officials expect recent trends to continue as Omicron cases peak this month.

But Ford also added that officials are proceeding cautiously and judiciously, tempering their confidence with the realization of how far the province has come and knowing that "we're not out of the woods yet." He said the coming weeks will continue to pose real challenges to hospitals, but said he expects hospital staff to manage those challenges.

Related Topics

Ontario January March Government Ford

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

1 hour ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

1 hour ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

1 hour ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

1 hour ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

1 hour ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.