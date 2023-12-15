Open Menu

Canada's Quebec Province Eases University Tuition Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Canada's Quebec province eases university tuition hike

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Canada's Quebec province bowed Thursday to an outcry over plans to double tuition for nonresidents at universities that teach in English, and will now impose a smaller increase, albeit with strings attached.

Tuition for students who are not from Quebec will now go up from around Can$9,000 (US$6,500) to Can$12,000 in the next school year, not to Can$17,000 as originally proposed two months ago, said Pascale Dery, the province's minister for higher education.

But in exchange for this, 80 percent of non-Quebec students must take French language classes so they can have an intermediate level of oral proficiency by the time they graduate, said Dery in a letter to the three universities affected by the changes.

With the extra money from the tuition hike, Quebec hopes to "correct a financial imbalance" between its English and French language universities and lure more French-speaking international students.

Quebec has had a long-running fear that its unique French-speaking identity in an otherwise Anglophone country is under threat of English intrusion -- especially in the metropolis of Montreal.

The province has three universities that teach in English, two of which -- McGill and Concordia -- are in Montreal.

The third one, Bishop's University, is two hours away from the city and located in the heart of a francophone community. So the language disappearance issue does not apply and this school will enjoy an exemption from the tuition hike.

The original tuition hike proposal triggered cries of protest and fears of students leaving the universities en masse. Many companies and other organizations joined the schools in calling for the plan to be axed.

Responding to the new, smaller tuition hike, McGill University principal Deep Saini said the increase was still "devastating."

"The government of Quebec's incoherent policy based on impressions and emotions rather than evidence-based decision making, simply does not serve Quebec well," Saini said.

Both McGill and Concordia said the idea of having 80 percent of students study to become intermediate in French is unreasonable and unattainable.

Related Topics

Protest Exchange Education Canada Concordia Oral Bishop Money From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

10 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

10 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

10 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

10 hours ago
Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

10 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

10 hours ago
 U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

11 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to improve capital market, in ..

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

11 hours ago
 Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases conce ..

Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases concerns about potential risks: CM

11 hours ago
 People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan ..

People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan on Feb 8: Nawaz Sharif

11 hours ago

More Stories From World