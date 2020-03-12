Canadian Grand Princess Passenger Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Health Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) A Canadian repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus, the Public Health Agency said on Wednesday.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada today announced a positive case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a Canadian who was repatriated to Canada from the Grand Princess cruise ship," the statement said. "The case was identified during the initial screening and medical assessments conducted when the passengers arrived at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario, where they will complete a 14-day quarantine.

On Tuesday, 228 Grand Princess passengers returned to Canada via plane. Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters a "handful" of Canadians were being treated in California.

Canadian officials have advised that people avoid cruises amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, there are more than 121,000 confirmed cases, with more than 4,300 deaths and 66,000 people having recovered from the disease.