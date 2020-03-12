UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Grand Princess Passenger Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Health Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Canadian Grand Princess Passenger Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) A Canadian repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus, the Public Health Agency said on Wednesday.

"The Public Health Agency of Canada today announced a positive case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a Canadian who was repatriated to Canada from the Grand Princess cruise ship," the statement said. "The case was identified during the initial screening and medical assessments conducted when the passengers arrived at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario, where they will complete a 14-day quarantine.

"

On Tuesday, 228 Grand Princess passengers returned to Canada via plane. Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters a "handful" of Canadians were being treated in California.

Canadian officials have advised that people avoid cruises amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, there are more than 121,000 confirmed cases, with more than 4,300 deaths and 66,000 people having recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

Canada Ontario Trenton From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

32 minutes ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

40 minutes ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

34 minutes ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

55 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.