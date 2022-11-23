Canadian PM Condemns Twin Bomb Attacks in Jerusalem

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau condemned the two bomb attacks in Jerusalem that left a Canadian teenager dead on Wednesday

"Canada condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms," Trudeau stated on Twitter.

He also acknowledged the deceased Israeli Canadian victim, "sending his family and friends my deepest condolences."

Both attacks occurred at bus stops on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing 16-year-old student Aryeh Shtsupak and injuring 14 other people.

Israeli media reported that both bombs contained nails and were likely detonated remotely. It is unclear who was behind the attack.