UrduPoint.com

Canadian Woman Found Dead After Going Missing In Hurricane Fiona - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) A 73-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday morning as Hurricane Fiona struck Canada's east coast has been found dead, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

On Saturday morning, police received report that the woman was possibly washed out to sea as a powerful wave struck her home in the coastal town of Port aux Basques. The search operation began only on Sunday due to extreme weather conditions.

"The body of the missing 73-year-old Port aux Basques woman, who was reported missing yesterday morning after her home was damaged by Hurricane Fiona, has been recovered," Canadian police said.

According to City news portal, the woman became the first victim of Hurricane Fiona in Canada.

Hurricane Fiona hit the east coast of Canada on Saturday, causing blackouts and property damage. According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half a million Canadians were left without electricity.

Earlier this month, the hurricane swept through Puerto Rico, causing an island-wide power outage. It was accompanied by record amount of precipitation.

