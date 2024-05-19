'Can't Leave': 10 Years On, Thousands Forgotten In Syria Desert Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) In a no-man's land on Syria's border with Iraq and Jordan, thousands are stranded in an isolated camp, unable to return home after fleeing the government and militants years ago.
When police defector Khaled arrived at Rukban, he had hoped to be back home within weeks -- but eight years on, he is still stuck in the remote desert camp, sealed off from the rest of the country.
Damascus rarely lets aid in and neighbouring countries have closed their borders to the area, which is protected from Syrian forces by a nearby US-led coalition base's de-confliction zone.
"We are trapped between three countries," said Khaled, 50, who only gave his first name due to security concerns.
"We can't leave for (other areas of) Syria because we are wanted by the regime, and we can't flee to Jordan or Iraq" because the borders are sealed, he added.
The camp was established in 2014, at the height of Syria's ongoing war, as desperate people fled Islamic State group jihadists and government bombardment in hopes of crossing into Jordan.
At its peak, it housed more than 100,000 people, but numbers have dwindled, especially after Jordan largely sealed its side of the border in 2016.
Many people have since returned to government-held areas to escape hunger, poverty and a lack of medical care. The United Nations has also facilitated voluntary returns with the help of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
The last UN humanitarian convoy reached the camp in 2019, and the body described conditions there as "desperate" at the time.
Today, only about 8,000 residents remain, living in mud-brick houses, with food and basic supplies smuggled in at high prices.
