Capital Punishment For Hoarding Coronavirus-related Masks: Iran’s Top Prosecutor

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:09 PM

Capital punishment for hoarding Coronavirus-related masks: Iran’s top prosecutor

Prosecutor General Mohammad Ja’afar Montazeri says that all those persons who committed negligence about general public’s health will strictly be punished under the law.

TEHRAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2020) Amid deaths of more than 50 people in Iran, the country’s top prosecutor general said that death sentence would given to the person who was found guilty of “hoarding masks”.

“Death sentence will be awarded if any person is found guilty of hoarding masks and or exporting the same to any other country,” said Prosecutor General Mohammad Ja’afar Montazeri. According to the reports, he expressed these views in his rejoinder to Health Minister Saeed Minki, saying that they decided to take action against those who committed negligence about general public’s health.

“No mercy will be shown on the persons found involved in hoarding medical equipment at this time of trouble,” Prosecutor told the health minister.

Montazeri stated Article 286 of the Islamic Punishment Code stipulates that any act to “disrupt the public health mechanisms” would be a “violation of the bodily integrity” of the individuals living in society.

“It is not only viewed as a crime but it faces a punishment on par with spreading corruption on earth,” said the prosecutor in response to a letter addressed to him by Iran’s health ministry.

At least 54 people died and hundreds others fell injured due to Coronavirus. The border crossing between Pakistan and Iran has also been closed to stop possible spread of the deadly virus. Similarly, Chaman Crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has also been closed due to the same virus.

