Car Bomb Explosion In Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:35 PM

A car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday killed at least seven people, the al-Sumaria TV channel reported

The car exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital, according to al-Sumaria.

