Car Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) A car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday killed at least seven people, the al-Sumaria tv channel reported.

The car exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital, according to al-Sumaria.