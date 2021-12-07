Car Bomb Explosion In Southern Iraq Kills 7 People - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 02:35 PM
A car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday killed at least seven people, the al-Sumaria TV channel reported
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) A car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday killed at least seven people, the al-Sumaria tv channel reported.
The car exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital, according to al-Sumaria.