Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Leaves For Kuwait On An Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official visit

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday left for Kuwait City for an official visit to Kuwait after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday left for Kuwait City for an official visit to Kuwait after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

At the Al-Bateen Airport, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei and Pakistani diplomatic staff saw off the prime minister, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During his visit to Kuwait, the caretaker prime minister will meet with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. During the visit, a new era of economic and economic cooperation between the two countries will begin.

A number of memorandums of understanding will be signed for mutual cooperation in various sectors, including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defense.

