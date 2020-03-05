UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cathay Pacific Fined By UK Watchdog Over Massive Data Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:10 PM

Cathay Pacific fined by UK watchdog over massive data breach

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has been fined HK $5 million by Britain's privacy watchdog over a huge data leak of more than nine million customers including passport numbers and credit card details

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has been fined HK $5 million by Britain's privacy watchdog over a huge data leak of more than nine million customers including passport numbers and credit card details.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said in a statement on Wednesday it has ordered the airline to pay 500,000 Pounds (US$644,000) for "failing to protect the security of its customers' personal data".

Between October 2014 and May 2019, a lack of security measures on the carrier's computer systems led to a data breach involving 9.4 million customers around the world -- including 111,578 from the UK -- according to the ICO.

"People rightly expect when they provide their personal details to a company, that those details will be kept secure to ensure they are protected from any potential harm or fraud," Steve Eckersley, ICO Director of Investigations said.

"That simply was not the case here." He added that multiple serious deficiencies they found "fell well below" standard and the airline failed to satisfy four out of five of the National Cyber Security Centre's basic guidance points.

The Hong Kong-based airline in October 2018 admitted that about 860,000 passport numbers, 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, 403 expired credit card numbers and 27 credit card numbers with no card verification value (CVV) were accessed.

Other compromised passenger data included nationalities, dates of birth, phone numbers, emails, and physical addresses.

Cathay said in a statement it wanted to "express its regret, and to sincerely apologise" for the breach, adding it had taken measures to enhance its IT security and spent "substantial amounts" on computing infrastructure.

Related Topics

World Company Ico Hong Kong United Kingdom May October 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

OPPO Find X2 - The futuristic stunner is set to la ..

5 minutes ago

Sohail seeks steadfast support from Qalandar's fan ..

4 minutes ago

Australian man tasered in toilet paper scrap

3 minutes ago

China Ready to Share With World Expertise in Comba ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei rallies more than 1% on US gains

5 minutes ago

Doncic sets Mavs' triple double record, red-hot Bu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.