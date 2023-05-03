Cavusoglu Confirms Turkish Airspace Closed for Flights From Armenia to 3rd Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Turkey has closed its airspace to planes flying from Armenia to third countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Chairman of FlyOne's board Armenia Aram Ananyan said that Turkey had annulled the airline's permit to use Turkish airspace when operating flights to Europe, adding that Ankara made the decision without prior notice.

The move came after media reported in late April that a monument to the participants of Operation Nemesis ” the code-name for a covert operation carried out in the 1920s to kill the Turkish masterminds of the 1915 Armenian genocide ” was unveiled in Yerevan.

"In connection with this event (the unveiling of the monument), we closed the airspace for Armenian aircraft," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.