Chadian Government Says Foiled Coup Attempt By Military, Rights Activist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Chadian Government Says Foiled Coup Attempt by Military, Rights Activist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Chadian government announced Thursday that it foiled an attempt last month to destabilize the African republic and undermine its constitutional order.

"Interior security services foiled an attempt at destabilization that aimed to undermine the constitutional order and Republican institutions," the communications minister said in a statement.

The government accused 11 army officers led by Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of the Chadian Human Rights Organization, of being behind the plot.

The suspects were arrested in a series of raids starting December 8 and brought before prosecutors in the capital N'Djamena. Security forces also seized military and communication equipment.

The central African nation has been in turmoil since the death of its longtime leader, Idriss Deby, in the battlefield in spring 2021. His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, led a transitional government until it was dissolved last October and Deby was proclaimed interim president.

