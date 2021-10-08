(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Aishat Kadyrova, the eldest daughter of the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, will head the region's culture ministry after serving as first deputy minister for a year, Chechen parliament spokesman Magomed Daudov said on Friday.

"I am sure that Aishat will achieve even more significant results on the responsible post of culture minister of the Chechen Republic and successfully cope with the tasks set before her," Daudov wrote on Instagram.

Aishat has already made a big contribution to the development of the republic's libraries and theaters, the official added.

The 22-year-old graduated from the Chechen State University and has been heading the Firdaws fashion house since 2016. In September 2020, she was appointed first deputy minister of culture.