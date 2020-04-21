UrduPoint.com
Chemical Plant In China's Jiangsu Province Catches Massive Fire - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Fire broke out at a chemical plant in the eastern-central coastal Chinese province of Jiangsu, the China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

According to the CCTV report, the fire occurred at around 9 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT) at a factory of grinding materials in the city of Lianyungang.

The fire was contained before it had a chance to cause any casualties, the local authorities were cited as saying.

Police have reportedly detained the plant's representative as part of measures to determine what had caused the fire.

Some witnesses claim that they heard an explosion prior to the blaze, but the local authorities have insisted that no blast preceded the fire.

The Jiangsu province had already seen a massive fire at another chemical plant claim lives of 47 people and injuring 640 others in March of last year.

