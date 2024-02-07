Chile Ex-president Pinera Dies In Helicopter Crash, Aged 74
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chile's former president Sebastian Pinera, a billionaire tycoon who twice held the South American nation's top job, died Tuesday in a helicopter crash, his office said in a statement.
The 74-year-old Pinera often flew himself around in his own helicopter, and was a former shareholder in the country's national airline, with stakes in television and football, among other businesses.
The crash took place in Lago Ranco, a lake district some 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago, where Pinera spent vacations with his children and grandchildren.
"It is with deep regret that we announce the death of the former president of the Republic of Chile," his office said in a statement.
Three other people who had been in the helicopter survived the crash.
Leftist President Gabriel Boric, who succeeded Pinera in 2022, declared three days of mourning and a state funeral on Friday, characterizing Pinera as having "genuinely sought what he believed was best for the county.
"
Former and current Latin American leaders offered their tributes, including Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and former Bolivian presidents Evo Morales and Jeanine Anez.
"Peace to his soul," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wrote on X, adding that his country joins Chileans in mourning their former president.
Colombia's Foreign Ministry sent its "sincere condolences" to the Chilean people in a statement remembering the Pinera government's support in Bogota's peace negotiations with the FARC guerrilla group.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on X that he was "surprised and saddened" by Pinera's death.
Outside his party's headquarters and at his house in the Las Condes commune near Santiago, dozens of admirers left flowers and messages, and lit candles.
Pinera served two non-consecutive terms in office, between 2010 and 2014 and again from 2018-2022.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
More Stories From World
-
Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress5 minutes ago
-
Silence, shame, victim-blaming: Kenya's femicide epidemic25 minutes ago
-
Philippine landslide buries 20 people inside two buses: official25 minutes ago
-
Macron hosts tribute to French victims of Hamas attack on Israel34 minutes ago
-
Iran's long-lasting love for gemstones34 minutes ago
-
Why Germany is being hit by strikes almost every day35 minutes ago
-
The Super Bowl (Taylor's Version): Top Chiefs fan takes spotlight35 minutes ago
-
Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress44 minutes ago
-
Rio carnival group pays tribute to wronged hero of black history44 minutes ago
-
In Antarctica, scientists study extent of microplastics45 minutes ago
-
William returns to fill royal void as King Charles faces cancer treatment45 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test scoreboard45 minutes ago