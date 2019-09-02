UrduPoint.com
China Appoints Ambassador Zhai Jun As Special Envoy To Middle East

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:07 PM

China has appointed Ambassador Zhai Jun as the special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East (ME), Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said here on Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :China has appointed Ambassador Zhai Jun as the special envoy of the Chinese government on the middle East (ME), Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said here on Monday.

"From now on, Ambassador Zhai will serve as the special envoy of the Chinese government on the Middle East," Gen Shuang said during the routine briefing held here.

He said the Ambassador Jun was a senior diplomat and served as deputy foreign minister and served as the Chinese ambassador to Libya, France and Monaco.

Ambassador Jun has extensive diplomatic experience and has long been engaged in diplomatic work in the Middle East and is well versed in regional affairs, he added.

The spokesperson said that after taking office, the new envoy would establish close cooperative relations with relevant parties, actively encourage peace and promote talks, and play a positive and constructive role in promoting regional issues and achieving regional peace and stability.

He said that Ms Gong Xiaosheng has stepped down last week and added, "Over the past five years, Ms Gong Xiaosheng has repeatedly visited relevant parties in the Middle East issue and attended relevant international conferences, making positive contributions to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East."

