MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Chinese authorities have found genetic material of coronavirus infection on packaging of poultry meat from enterprises of Russia's Cherkizovo Group, the acceptance of declarations for the supply of products to the country from these production sites was suspended, Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in a statement.

"Today, February 3, 2021, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China informed about the detection by the authorities of Guangdong Province of the COVID-19 genome in 13 batches of products of three Russian enterprises for the production of meat and poultry by-products, certified for export to China. The companies are located in Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions and are part of the Cherkizovo group," the statement says.

According to Chinese law, from February 3, the acceptance of import declarations for products from these enterprises is temporarily suspended for four weeks, it said. Consignments of products, on the packaging of which the genetic material of the coronavirus was detected, must be returned or destroyed.

"Rosselkhoznadzor, for its part, suspended the certification of the products of these companies to China from February 3, 2021 and began to conduct an investigation. The possibility of resuming the export of controlled goods will depend on the completeness and quality of the materials provided as part of the investigation and the corrective measures taken," the watchdog said.