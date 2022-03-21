UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 01:54 PM

China Eastern Boeing 737 Passenger Plane Crashes in Southern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) A China Eastern Boeing 737 plane with 133 passengers aboard has crashed in southern China, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday.

The plane crashed in the city of Wuzhou, the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region of China, causing a forest fire, the broadcaster said.

No deaths or injuries have been reported yet, the CCTV said, adding that search and rescue operations are underway.

