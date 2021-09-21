UrduPoint.com

China Endeavors To Enhance Int'l Air Logistics Sector

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:31 PM

China endeavors to enhance int'l air logistics sector

China's civil aviation authorities seek to enhance the international air logistics sector, to sustain the domestic supply chain and facilitate the "dual circulation" of domestic and international markets

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :China's civil aviation authorities seek to enhance the international air logistics sector, to sustain the domestic supply chain and facilitate the "dual circulation" of domestic and international markets.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is committed to making more efforts to boost the fast and healthy growth of the sector by drafting different policies for passenger and cargo transports, according to the CAAC.

It will also support air-cargo-related infrastructure construction, optimize the airport slot allocation and enhance comprehensive support capacities in the air logistics sector.

Air cargo transport plays an important role in emergency medical supplies delivery in the fight against COVID-19 and sustaining the domestic and global supply chain.

China has introduced various measures to support the sector by simplifying flights approval procedures, opening green channels to chartered cargo flights, and supporting passenger aircraft on cargo missions.

Data from the CAAC showed that in the first half of 2021, China's civil aviation industry handled more than 3.74 million tonnes of air freight, a 6.4 percent rise from the corresponding period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Related Topics

China 2019 Market National University From Industry Million Airport

Recent Stories

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&# ..

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&#039;s economic growth for next ..

1 minute ago
 National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Ra ..

National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Rawalpindi

8 minutes ago
 Elaborate security arrangements afoot for anti-pol ..

Elaborate security arrangements afoot for anti-polio drive in Kohat

3 seconds ago
 Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

Ukraine extends COVID-19 quarantine till Dec. 31

9 seconds ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.47 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.47 a barrel Monday

16 minutes ago
 Aussie airline to launch flights from island state ..

Aussie airline to launch flights from island state to mainland

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.