China Focus: Providing Safe Drinking Water For BRI Partners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

China Focus: Providing safe drinking water for BRI partners

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) In April this year, Wei Yuansong, a professor from the Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences under the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), received a sincere blessing from villagers in Sri Lanka as the Triple Gem in Buddhism is seen as priceless in the world.

As for Li Xueyuan, an engineer from Beijing-based rainwater utilization company Tidelion, coconuts always remind him of a friend in Sri Lanka.

On a hot day in 2017, a local worker decided to climb a coconut tree to fetch Li a large coconut as Li and his colleagues installed water purification facilities in a village near Anuradhapura, a sacred ancient city in Sri Lanka.

