Open Menu

China, Iran, Russia Hold Joint Naval Drills Near Gulf Of Oman

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 11:20 AM

China, Iran, Russia hold joint naval drills near Gulf of Oman

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The navies of China, Iran, and Russia are holding joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman from March 11 to 15, the Ministry of National Defense of China announced.

The drills, dubbed "Security Bond-2024," were aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and safeguarding regional peace and stability, according to the ministry.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy sent three ships to participate in the drills, including the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, the guided-missile frigate Linyi, and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.

The drills were held in accordance with the annual plan and the consensus reached by all parties. They were organized and implemented in the vicinity of the Gulf of Oman, the ministry said.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Army Iran Russia China Oman Linyi Urumqi March All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

12 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

12 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

12 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

12 hours ago
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

12 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

12 hours ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

12 hours ago
 Five dead, three missing after French weekend stor ..

Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms

12 hours ago
 Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differe ..

Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections

12 hours ago
 52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On ..

52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday

12 hours ago

More Stories From World