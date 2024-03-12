China, Iran, Russia Hold Joint Naval Drills Near Gulf Of Oman
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The navies of China, Iran, and Russia are holding joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman from March 11 to 15, the Ministry of National Defense of China announced.
The drills, dubbed "Security Bond-2024," were aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and safeguarding regional peace and stability, according to the ministry.
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy sent three ships to participate in the drills, including the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, the guided-missile frigate Linyi, and the comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu.
The drills were held in accordance with the annual plan and the consensus reached by all parties. They were organized and implemented in the vicinity of the Gulf of Oman, the ministry said.
