Nadal Eyes French Open Despite Rome Exit As Djokovic Laughs Off Bottle Drama

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Rafael Nadal said Saturday that he is leaning towards playing at the French Open despite his second-round elimination in Rome, as Novak Djokovic laughed off being hit by a bottle which briefly cast doubt on his continued participation.

Clay-court icon Nadal had previously said that he would only play at the French Open, where he has won a record 14 titles, if he feels competitive after a raft of injury problems over the last two years which have left him languishing 305th in the world rankings.

And the manner of his elimination in his first ever encounter with Hubert Hurkacz -- winner in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 -- seemed a step backwards after reaching the last 16 in Madrid, leaving a question mark hanging over his plans.

"The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I am going to say to be in Roland Garros and try my best," Nadal told reporters.

"Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say I'm not playing in the most important event of my tennis career. Let's see what's going on, how I feel myself mentally tomorrow, after tomorrow, and in one week."

Nadal held his own in the first two games in the first set, which took 26 minutes to complete, but then quickly fell away, Hurkacz winning without dropping a service game and seemingly without breaking a sweat.

