Tennis: Rome Open Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-4
Cameron Norrie (GBR x27) bt Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x18) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-1, 7-6 (8/6)
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 6-2
Stefano Napolitano (ITA) bt Shang Juncheng (CHN) 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 6-0
Nicolas Jarry (CHI x21) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6)
Alexandre Muller (FRA) bt Arthur Fils (FRA x31) 7-5, 6-3
Andrey Rublev (RUS x4) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x7) bt Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6-1, 6-3
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG x25) bt Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) 6-3, 7-5
Sebastian Baez (ARG x17) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (8/6)
Holger Rune (DEN x10) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-4, 6-4
Tommy Paul (USA x14) bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-4, 6-2
Dominik Koepfer (GER) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x22) 6-4, 6-2
Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x30) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 7-5, 6-4
Women
3rd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4
Angelique Kerber (GER) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Sorana Cirstea (ROM x28) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) 7-6 (7/1), 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-1, 0-6, 6-3
Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Diana Shnaider (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Naomi Osaka (JPN) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) 6-3, 6-3
Zheng Qinwen (CHN x7) bt Linda Noskova (CZE x29) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2
