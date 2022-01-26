UrduPoint.com

China Issues Opinion To Ease Market Access In Shenzhen

January 26, 2022

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :China on Wednesday unveiled an opinion on relaxing market access in the country's southern metropolis Shenzhen, as part of efforts to further promote reform and opening-up of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The opinion, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce, detailed special measures to ease market access in sectors including the application of advanced technologies and their industrial development, finance and investment, medicine and health, education and culture, as well as transportation.

