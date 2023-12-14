Open Menu

China Issues Orange Alert For Cold Wave

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China issues orange alert for cold wave

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) -- China's meteorological authorities on Thursday issued an orange alert for a cold wave, forecasting temperature drops in most parts of the country.

According to the National Meteorological Center (NMC), temperatures are expected to drop by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius in most parts of China from 2 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Parts of Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Jilin, and Liaoning could see temperatures plunge by more than 20 degrees Celsius.

The NMC has called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and urged measures to protect crops and aquatic products.

On Thursday, the NMC also renewed yellow alerts for blizzards and ice formation.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for cold waves, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert Jilin Mongolia Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuh ..

Caretaker PM in Muzaffarabad, visits Yadgar-e-Shuhada

13 minutes ago
 UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UNSC condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2023

4 hours ago
 AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

13 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

13 hours ago
Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

13 hours ago
 Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, ..

Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, Larkana ranges

13 hours ago
 "Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", vi ..

"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across mot ..

13 hours ago
 EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli We ..

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

13 hours ago
 FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

13 hours ago
 'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaz ..

'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaza

13 hours ago

More Stories From World