China Issues Orange Alert For Rainstorms
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for rainstorms on Saturday as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, heavy rains and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Guizhou, regions south of the Yangtze River, south China and Chongqing, the center said.
Some regions are expected to encounter hourly precipitation of over 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the meteorological center.
Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From World
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang8 minutes ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office8 minutes ago
-
42 Neolithic sites found in NE China18 minutes ago
-
Scottish independence supporters seek to inject life into faltering campaign28 minutes ago
-
Georgia's youth dominates pro-Europe street protests48 minutes ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang57 minutes ago
-
China issues orange alert for rainstorms57 minutes ago
-
China's weekly coastal bulk freight index up57 minutes ago
-
U.S. stocks end mixed as fear index rises57 minutes ago
-
Three injured after chemical plant fire in U.S. Houston58 minutes ago
-
China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity1 hour ago
-
AI a 'fundamental change in the news ecosystem': expert1 hour ago