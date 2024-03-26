China-Pakistan Gandhara Art Exhibition Culminates In Shenzhen, China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The largest China-Pakistan Gandhara art exhibition in China history, showcasing over 170 artifacts from seven different museums in Pakistan was successfully culminated at Shenzhen Museum.
The exhibition titled Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road: A Joint China-Pakistan Exhibition debuted last year at the prestigious Palace Museum in Beijing for three months but due to overwhelming interest from the Chinese audience, it evolved into a touring exhibition, making stops in Gansu and finally Shenzhen, following necessary legal procedures.
The closing ceremony of the exhibition was attended by senior Chinese officials including Wang Xudong, Director of the Palace Museum; Zeng Xianglai, Director of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and sports Bureau of Shenzhen; Jia Jianwei, Director of Gansu Provincial Museum; and Huang Chen, Director of Shenzhen Museum, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
The Pakistani side was represented by the Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, along with the Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou and officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and the Pakistani Consulate-General in Guangzhou.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Hashmi reflected on the significance of the initiative, highlighting the successful collaboration between Pakistan and China in organizing the largest Gandhara Art Exhibition in China's history.
The ambassador emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people initiatives.
He also hinted at future joint initiatives, indicating ongoing plans for further exhibitions showcasing shared heritage between the two countries.
Additionally, he illuminated Pakistan's rich historical legacy as the seat of Gandhara civilization and its contributions to cultural exchanges along the ancient Silk Road.
APP/asg
