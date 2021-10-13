UrduPoint.com

China Rejects Attempts To Blemish Its Reputation Using Cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) China will rebuff any attempt to use cybersecurity as a pretext to tarnish its reputation even as it places great importance on ensuring security in cyberspace, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

Earlier this week, a poll conducted by the Associated Press, the Pearson Institute, and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that over 90% of Americans are concerned about possible cyberattacks on government bodies, financial institutions, and security systems in the United States. Over 70% of the respondents named the Russian and Chinese governments as key security threats for their homeland.

"We oppose cyber attack in all its forms, oppose any institution or individual's mud-slinging at China under the pretext of cyber security, oppose certain country's pursuit of supremacy and wanton act to smear other countries and fool its people under the disguise of cyber security," Zhao told a daily briefing.

Cybersecurity is a global challenge and this is a common responsibility of the international community, so each country should make compromises, boost cooperation and dialogue in the field of cybersecurity, including a joint response to related threats, the spokesman added.

"The Chinese government attaches high importance to the issue of cyber security and is committed to improving national cyber security," the spokesperson said.

A number of Western countries, including the United States, have accused China of cyberattacks against their governments on several occasions. Beijing has denied the allegations, inviting the Western countries for cooperation. As noted by Zhao, the annual Chinese Cyber Security Week kicked off on Monday under the theme "Cybersecurity for the people and relying on the people." The forum advocates collaboration among the government, non-governmental organizations, businesses and internet users for reinforcing the common defense against cybercrime.

