China Renews Blue Alert For Blizzards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) China's meteorological authority on Wednesday renewed a blue alert for blizzards, forecasting intense snowfall in Hunan Province and Jiangxi Province.
Central and southern parts of Hunan Province, and southern and western parts of Jiangxi Province will be hit by heavy snow from Wednesday to Thursday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).
Blizzards are expected to deposit up to 10 cm of snow in some parts of the above-mentioned regions, the NMC said.
The NMC also renewed a blue alert for low temperatures in the country's central, southern, southwestern and eastern regions.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the lowest daily temperatures in some regions, including parts of Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, will be over 5 degrees Celsius lower than the historical average for this period.
The NMC warned local people to limit outdoor activities and local authorities to take precautions against road icing and agricultural freezing damages.
