Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Blizzards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 01:50 PM

China renews blue alert for blizzards

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) China's meteorological authority on Wednesday renewed a blue alert for blizzards, forecasting intense snowfall in Hunan Province and Jiangxi Province.

Central and southern parts of Hunan Province, and southern and western parts of Jiangxi Province will be hit by heavy snow from Wednesday to Thursday morning, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Blizzards are expected to deposit up to 10 cm of snow in some parts of the above-mentioned regions, the NMC said.

The NMC also renewed a blue alert for low temperatures in the country's central, southern, southwestern and eastern regions.

From Wednesday to Thursday, the lowest daily temperatures in some regions, including parts of Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, will be over 5 degrees Celsius lower than the historical average for this period.

The NMC warned local people to limit outdoor activities and local authorities to take precautions against road icing and agricultural freezing damages.

Related Topics

Snow China Road Alert Chongqing From

Recent Stories

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

55 minutes ago
 Eight injured in blast near election office in PB- ..

Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

5 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

14 hours ago
People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

14 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

14 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

14 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

14 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

15 hours ago

More Stories From World