UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China, Russia Agree To Extend Good-Neighborliness Treaty For 5 Yrs - Foreign Minister Wang

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:40 AM

China, Russia Agree to Extend Good-Neighborliness Treaty for 5 Yrs - Foreign Minister Wang

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) China and Russia have agreed to automatically extend the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation for another five-year term, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The treaty was signed by then Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Jiang Zemin on July 16, 2001, and ratified on February 28, 2002. It envisions an automatic extension for five-year periods.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which is very important. Over the past 20 years, the treaty has laid a solid legal foundation for the sound, sustainable development of Russian-Chinese relations and has contributed to the optimization and modernization of bilateral relations," Wang said.

"We have agreed on the automatic extension of the treaty, and we must constantly give it a new content, taking into account the realities of the era, so that it adapts to the new conditions of Russian-Chinese relations. I think that this treaty will certainly help us to reach new agreements and give a new impetus to the development of relations," he said while opening talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin February July

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 23, 2021 in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

9 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.