China, Russia Agree to Extend Good-Neighborliness Treaty for 5 Yrs - Foreign Minister Wang

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) China and Russia have agreed to automatically extend the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation for another five-year term, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The treaty was signed by then Russian and Chinese leaders Vladimir Putin and Jiang Zemin on July 16, 2001, and ratified on February 28, 2002. It envisions an automatic extension for five-year periods.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which is very important. Over the past 20 years, the treaty has laid a solid legal foundation for the sound, sustainable development of Russian-Chinese relations and has contributed to the optimization and modernization of bilateral relations," Wang said.

"We have agreed on the automatic extension of the treaty, and we must constantly give it a new content, taking into account the realities of the era, so that it adapts to the new conditions of Russian-Chinese relations. I think that this treaty will certainly help us to reach new agreements and give a new impetus to the development of relations," he said while opening talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.