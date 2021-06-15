UrduPoint.com
China Says 'no Abnormality' In Radiation Levels Around Taishan Nuclear Plant

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:16 PM

Beijing said Tuesday that there had been no change in radiation levels at the Taishan nuclear power station in southern China, after its French operator said it was working to resolve an issue linked to gas build-up

"There is no abnormality in the radiation levels around the nuclear power plant, and safety is guaranteed," said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

