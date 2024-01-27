Open Menu

China Says Talks With US In Bangkok 'candid, Substantive'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 10:27 PM

China says talks with US in Bangkok 'candid, substantive'

China on Saturday said that top diplomat Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held "candid, substantive and fruitful" talks in Thailand's capital Bangkok, where issues including Taiwan were discussed

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) China on Saturday said that top diplomat Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held "candid, substantive and fruitful" talks in Thailand's capital Bangkok, where issues including Taiwan were discussed.

Beijing and Washington have clashed in recent years on flashpoint issues from technology and trade to human rights, as well as over the self-ruled island and competing claims in the South China Sea.

In a bid to improve some of the worst relations in decades, US President Joe Biden met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November for talks that both sides described as a qualified success.

Wang and Sullivan "had candid, substantive and fruitful strategic communication on implementing the consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting... and on properly handling important and sensitive issues in China-US relations", a statement on China's foreign ministry website released Saturday evening said.

The topics discussed in the two-day talks included Taiwan, which held elections this month. In the run-up to the poll, Chinese officials slammed President-elect Lai Ching-te as a dangerous separatist who would take Taiwan down the "evil path" of independence.

But Washington congratulated Lai, with Beijing saying it "strongly deplored" the statement. During the latest talks, Wang stressed that Taiwan was "China's internal affair and the regional election in Taiwan cannot change the basic reality that Taiwan is part of China", according to Saturday's statement.

"The biggest risk to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is the so-called 'Taiwan independence' movement. The biggest challenge to China-US relations is also the 'Taiwan independence' movement," it added.

Related Topics

Election Thailand Technology China Washington San Francisco Lai Beijing Bangkok Independence November From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

32 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

39 minutes ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

54 minutes ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

55 minutes ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

1 hour ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 hour ago
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 hour ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago
 Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold ..

Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls

55 minutes ago
 FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World