China Selects Outstanding Films, TV Series To Mark PRC Founding Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

China selects outstanding films, TV series to mark PRC founding anniversary

The Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Friday made public 70 outstanding political- and legal-themed films and television series produced since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949

BEIJING , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):The Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Friday made public 70 outstanding political- and legal-themed films and television series produced since the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1949.

In celebration of the PRC's 70th founding anniversary, the works were selected by experts from 209 political and legal films and tv series recommended by law enforcement and judicial agencies, to show the achievements in the country's political and legal work over the years.

Lei Dongsheng, deputy secretary-general of the commission, said the works have wide educational implications for generations of audiences.

By creating a number of heroic figures who fulfill their duties at whatever cost, the works have demonstrated the aspiration of the law enforcement and judicial organs to fight crime, protect the people and uphold justice, he said.

